Paramount Global (PARAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PARAP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 127,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,168. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

