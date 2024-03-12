Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 124,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $32.28.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paramount Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

