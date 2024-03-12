PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s current price.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. PAR Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $49.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

