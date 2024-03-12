Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 12-Month High at $322.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322.50 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 1198273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £262.85 million, a PE ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs bought 980,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($263,799.55). 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

