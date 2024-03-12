Paltalk (PALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th.

Paltalk Stock Performance

Shares of Paltalk stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.83. Paltalk has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

