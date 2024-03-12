Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
