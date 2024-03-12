Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

