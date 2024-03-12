Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance
Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group
In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,318,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OSG
Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Overseas Shipholding Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.