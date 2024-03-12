Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,318,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,079.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSG

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.