OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $67,126.47 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 0.9 %

KIDS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 3,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

