OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells $88,646.67 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 0.9 %

KIDS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,688. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

