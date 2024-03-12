ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), Zacks reports.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 606,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

