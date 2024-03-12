One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 101348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
One Heritage Group Trading Down 5.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.24. The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a PE ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 1.36.
One Heritage Group Company Profile
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
