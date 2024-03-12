One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 101348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

One Heritage Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.24. The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a PE ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 1.36.

One Heritage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.