ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.