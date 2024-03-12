OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

