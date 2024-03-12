OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $964.12 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $911.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

