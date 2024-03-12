OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 88 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,060.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,773.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,648.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

