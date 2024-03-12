OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 819 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,667,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 789,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 532,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $378.90 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

