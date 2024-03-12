OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 544 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $342.26 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $347.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.57 and a 200 day moving average of $301.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,836 shares of company stock worth $21,181,534 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

