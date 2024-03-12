OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 175,527 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,527 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.