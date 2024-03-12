OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

ECL stock opened at $223.91 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $227.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

