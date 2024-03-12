OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

