OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,293.12 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,222.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,029.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

