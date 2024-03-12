OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.93 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.