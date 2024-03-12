OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.79 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.