OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

