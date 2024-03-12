OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 25,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.76.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.