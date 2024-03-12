Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,815,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,096,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 374,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,893. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

