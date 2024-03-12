Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 37,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,110.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 192.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,448 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 13,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.57. 386,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,676. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.96 and a 200-day moving average of $516.91. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

