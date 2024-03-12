Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

STX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,340. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

