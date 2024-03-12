Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 16.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $386,651,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 301,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 1,799,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

