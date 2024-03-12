Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in RH by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH Price Performance

RH traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.67. 120,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,080. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.