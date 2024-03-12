Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $650,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. 922,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

