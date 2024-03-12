Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. 429,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

