Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $983,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.28. 1,419,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,995. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.32 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

