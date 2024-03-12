Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. 611,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,041,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

