NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,682,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $731,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 656,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $285,693,000 after acquiring an additional 128,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,705.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 42,673 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $48.50 on Tuesday, hitting $906.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,437,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,374,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $673.59 and a 200-day moving average of $535.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

