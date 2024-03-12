NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Deutsche Bank AG’s 4th Largest Position

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,749,807 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of NVIDIA worth $3,157,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $36.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $893.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,013,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,176,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

