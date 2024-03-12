Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 7,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.