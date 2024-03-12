Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
NYSE SPXX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,300. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
