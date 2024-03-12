Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SPXX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,300. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

