Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
BXMX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 130,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is a Dividend King?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.