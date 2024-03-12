Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BXMX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 130,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,556,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,311,000 after acquiring an additional 230,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 108,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $823,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

