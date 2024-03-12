Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 24,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,793. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

