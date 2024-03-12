Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

