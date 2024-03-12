Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 63,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,407. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

