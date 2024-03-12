Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 63,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,407. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Dividend History for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

