Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 63,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,407. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
