Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE JRI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 47,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,881. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

