Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAD stock remained flat at $11.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

