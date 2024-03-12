Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 431,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,786. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $28,626.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

