Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 56,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.