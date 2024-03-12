Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 56,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

