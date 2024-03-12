Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 36,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

