Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 42,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,452. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,597 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,618.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,551,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,457,443.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 100,712 shares of company stock worth $1,195,923.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 168,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 99,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

