Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

QQQX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1,260.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

