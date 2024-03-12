Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 183,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,493. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.